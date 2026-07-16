Leicester City and Rangers chase Sheffield United starlet

Leicester City and Rangers are showing interest in Sheffield United attacker Ryan Oné as the race for the highly rated forward begins to heat up.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that both clubs are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, who impressed during a loan spell with Lincoln City last season.

Oné scored five goals in 16 League One appearances after arriving in January, helping Lincoln win promotion and underline his growing reputation.

The versatile forward also featured for Sheffield United in the Championship and remains highly regarded at Bramall Lane. Chris Wilder has previously suggested Oné has a big future and could compete for a first-team role this season.

Leicester are reshaping their squad under Russell Martin as they prepare for life in League One, while Rangers are also looking for attacking depth and potential.

Sheffield United may prefer to keep him, but serious interest from Leicester and Rangers could test their stance this summer.