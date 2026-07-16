EXCLUSIVE: Birmingham, Middlesbrough and FC Köln show interest in Swedish midfield star

Birmingham City have joined the race to sign Malmö FF midfielder Otto Rosengren as interest in the Swedish star continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands that Birmingham are now keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, who could be set for a summer move away from Sweden.

Swedish outlet Expressen has reported that Middlesbrough and FC Köln are also pushing for Rosengren, with both clubs described as serious contenders.

Köln representatives were reportedly in attendance as Malmö beat IFK Göteborg 4-0, while Middlesbrough are said to have contacted the player’s camp and made it clear he is highly rated internally.

Rosengren has 18 months left on his Malmö contract, meaning this summer could be an important window for the Swedish club.

A sale now would allow them to secure a stronger fee before the midfielder moves closer to the final year of his deal.

Birmingham’s interest adds another twist to the growing race.