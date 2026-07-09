Middlesbrough and Blackburn eye move for title-winning left-back

Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers have made enquiries over AEK Athens left-back James Penrice as both Championship clubs look to strengthen defensively this summer.

Ben Jacobs, via his X account, reports that Boro and Rovers have both asked about the 27-year-old. Penrice only joined AEK last summer, but he could already be on the move after helping the Greek giants win the Super League title.

The Scottish defender previously played for Hearts, Livingston and Partick Thistle before making what he described as a life-changing switch to Greece.

However, his first season in Athens brought mixed involvement despite the team’s success.

Penrice made 14 appearances in the league phase and featured four more times in the play-offs. He also had limited minutes in Europe, starting just once during AEK’s UEFA Conference League run.

Middlesbrough want to push again after play-off disappointment, while Blackburn are aiming for a more stable Championship campaign.