EXCLUSIVE: Cardiff join Derby County and Sheffield United in race for Aston Villa talent

Cardiff City are keeping an eye on Aston Villa youngster George Hemmings as interest in a potential loan move continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands that Cardiff have joined Derby County and Sheffield United in monitoring the 19-year-old midfielder.

Villa are assessing the best next step for Hemmings, and regular senior football could become the priority if the right loan opportunity emerges.

Hemmings is highly rated within the Villa academy and has continued to develop well at youth level.

The Premier League club are expected to take their time before making a final decision, with playing style, minutes and the role on offer all likely to matter.

Cardiff could provide another attractive Championship option, while Derby and Sheffield United remain in the picture.

No move is advanced at this stage, but the list of clubs watching Hemmings is expanding.

For more academy loans and transfer updates, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.