EXCLUSIVE: Nottingham Forest join Aston Villa in tracking Paraguay World Cup star

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on San Lorenzo goalkeeper Orlando Gill as Premier League interest in the Paraguay international continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands that Forest have joined Aston Villa in monitoring the 26-year-old after his impressive performances at the World Cup.

Gill has been one of Paraguay’s standout players during the tournament and his displays have pushed him firmly into the European transfer conversation.

The San Lorenzo goalkeeper has attracted attention with his size, presence and shot-stopping ability.

Standing around two metres tall, he offers the kind of physical profile that appeals to clubs looking for a commanding option between the posts.

Forest are assessing goalkeeper options this summer and are now watching Gill’s situation closely.

Aston Villa remain interested, but Forest’s emergence adds another Premier League club to the mix.

San Lorenzo could face a major decision if the growing interest turns into formal offers.