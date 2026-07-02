Middlesbrough move for Hull forward collapses after talks breakdown

Kyle Joseph’s proposed move from Hull City to Middlesbrough is off after negotiations between the two clubs broke down.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reports that the deal has collapsed, leaving the 24-year-old forward’s future uncertain.

Middlesbrough had been working on a move for Joseph, but the clubs have failed to reach an agreement.

The breakdown could open the door for other Championship sides. Millwall have also shown interest in Joseph and were reported to have made a £5million bid for him earlier this summer.

Several clubs are believed to be monitoring the situation, with any deal potentially worth close to £6million.

Joseph remains under contract at Hull until 2028, giving the Tigers a strong position in talks. He scored eight goals and provided five assists in 44 Championship appearances last season.

Middlesbrough may now have to move on to alternative attacking targets unless talks are revived.