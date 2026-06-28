Exclusive: Bayer Leverkusen emerge as shock contenders for Man Utd youngster

Bayer Leverkusen have emerged as a surprise candidate to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek this summer, adding a major European twist to the race for the Czech youngster.

Birmingham City, Ipswich Town and Millwall have already been monitoring the 22-year-old, but interest from Germany could change the picture.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leverkusen are keeping an eye on Vitek’s situation as they assess younger goalkeeping options with long-term potential.

The Bundesliga giants are understood to admire his size, reflexes and growing senior experience.

Vitek impressed during recent loan spells away from Old Trafford, including valuable time in Austria and the Championship.

United still rate the goalkeeper highly, but a permanent exit could be considered if the right project and fee arrive.

Birmingham, Ipswich and Millwall may be able to offer regular football in England, but Leverkusen would provide European prestige and a very different development pathway.

United are expected to make a final decision after assessing their goalkeeper plans this summer.