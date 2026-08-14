Arsenal launch shock move for Bayer Leverkusen star as Liverpool clause complicates deal

Arsenal have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a move for England defender Jarell Quansah. Mikel Arteta views the 23-year-old as an attractive option because he can operate at centre-back or right-back.

Sky Sports News reports that discussions are under way, although Leverkusen have no desire to sell after Quansah’s impressive debut season. Arsenal would need to offer considerably more than the initial £30m paid to Liverpool last summer.

Quansah made 44 appearances during his first campaign and earned a place in England’s World Cup squad. He featured three times at the tournament before returning to club training following an extended break.

The defender has four years remaining on his contract, placing Leverkusen in a powerful negotiating position. His performances and mature adaptation to Bundesliga football have strengthened their determination to keep him.

Liverpool also hold a buy-back clause, adding another layer to negotiations. Arsenal must decide whether Quansah’s versatility and long-term potential justify an offer before the transfer deadline.