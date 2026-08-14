Preston North End plot late swoop for versatile European midfielder

Preston North End have identified FC Basel midfielder Leo Leroy as a solution to their need for greater strength in the centre of the pitch. The 26-year-old is available for a permanent transfer before the window closes.

Journalist Alan Nixon, writing via his Patreon, reports that Preston are pushing to secure the Frenchman. Basel are willing to sanction his departure, opening the door to a Championship move.

Leroy has featured three times this season and registered one assist. He can operate in central or defensive midfield, offering control in possession alongside a physical presence.

Standing 6ft 2in, the Marseille-born player appears suited to English football. His athleticism and aerial ability could give Preston a different profile during a long campaign.

Leroy also brings European experience after representing Basel in the Champions League and Europa League.

Preston must now turn their interest into an agreement and convince the midfielder that Deepdale is the right destination for his next challenge.