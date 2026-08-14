Rangers win race for defender as Blackburn and Boro miss out

Rangers are set to win the race for James Penrice after agreeing a move for the AEK Athens left-back.

The Ibrox club have acted decisively to bring the 27-year-old back to Scotland, leaving Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough disappointed.

Fabrizio Romano reports on X that Rangers will sign Penrice on loan with an option to buy. A medical is booked for Friday ahead of the proposed switch.

Penrice moved to Greece from Hearts last summer and remains contracted until June 2028. He made 33 appearances during his debut campaign, providing one assist while helping AEK secure the league title.

The former Livingston and Partick Thistle defender offers proven Scottish Premiership experience. His energy and attacking runs from left-back could provide Rangers with greater width and balance.

Blackburn and Middlesbrough had considered bringing Penrice to the Championship. However, neither club turned its interest into an agreement, allowing Rangers to move ahead and secure a deal that could eventually become permanent.