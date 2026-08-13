EXCLUSIVE: Bristol City join three rivals in race for Manchester City youngster

Bristol City have become the latest club interested in Manchester City defender Josh Wilson-Esbrand as competition for a potential loan move grows.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Robins are monitoring the 23-year-old, joining Cardiff City, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers in the developing race. Interest remains preliminary, with Manchester City yet to determine his immediate future.

Wilson-Esbrand’s ability to cover left-back and wing-back gives potential suitors tactical flexibility. He can provide speed out wide, carry possession forward and support attacks from deep positions.

Stoke may hold an advantage because the player previously spent time on loan with the Potters. Bristol City could counter by presenting a fresh project and a clearer pathway to regular football.

Manchester City will assess which destination offers the strongest development plan. Game time is expected to be central to any decision, rather than simply choosing the biggest club.

With four teams now monitoring Wilson-Esbrand, the battle for his signature is beginning to intensify.