‘Cool and interesting’: Viking FK star sends clear West Ham transfer message

Viking FK winger Edvin Austbø has opened the door to joining West Ham after the club’s rejected approach.

The 21-year-old views the Hammers as an attractive option, although he has no intention of forcing his way out of Stavanger.

Speaking to Norwegian outlet Aftenbladet, Austbø described West Ham as “a cool and interesting club”. He nevertheless stressed that any transfer must satisfy every party, adding: “I’ll never cry my way out.”

West Ham reportedly offered £7.8m for the Norway Under-21 international last weekend. Viking turned down the proposal and are determined to keep their attacking star for their forthcoming Champions League qualifiers. No renewed talks have yet been reported between the clubs.

Austbø’s comments could still encourage the Hammers to return with an improved package before the window closes. His pace, direct running and ability to attack defenders would add another dimension out wide.

For now, the youngster remains committed to Viking. However, his words make one point clear: he would seriously consider West Ham if the clubs reach an agreement.