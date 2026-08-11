West Ham have £7.8m bid rejected for Norwegian wonderkid

West Ham have seen an offer worth around £7.8million rejected for Viking winger Edvin Austbø as they rebuild following relegation from the Premier League.

The Championship club submitted its proposal last weekend, but the Norwegian side had no interest in sanctioning a departure.

TV 2 reports that West Ham submitted a bid worth approximately NOK100million for the 21-year-old winger. The recently relegated Hammers have raised funds through summer sales, but there has been no further contact between the clubs.

Austbø’s rise explains Viking’s firm position. He recorded six goals and five assists across 27 Eliteserien appearances in 2025, helping the Stavanger club win their first league championship in 34 years. He was subsequently named the division’s Young Player of the Year.

This was also not Viking’s first major refusal. Lille reportedly offered around NOK140million last winter, while Belgian and Dutch clubs remain interested. West Ham may therefore need to move far beyond their opening proposal to restart negotiations before the deadline.