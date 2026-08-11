EXCLUSIVE: Derby ponder swoop for Arsenal wonderkid if Zetterström leaves for France

Derby County are weighing up a loan move for Arsenal goalkeeper Tommy Setford as uncertainty grows over Jacob Widell Zetterström’s future.

The Rams are preparing for a possible late reshuffle if the Swedish international leaves Pride Park before the deadline.

Ontheminute.com understands that Setford has emerged as a serious option should Derby require a replacement. Zetterström is attracting interest from several Ligue 1 clubs, creating the possibility of a switch to France during the closing weeks of the window.

At 20, Setford is highly rated within Arsenal and already has senior cup experience. He arrived from Ajax in 2024 after developing inside the Dutch club’s respected academy, while also representing England across several youth levels.

Regular Championship football could provide the next step in Setford’s development. However, any Derby approach is likely to depend on Zetterström departing first, meaning the goalkeeper situation at Pride Park could change rapidly before the market closes.