Bolton close to 40-goal striker coup with medical planned for Millwall target

Bolton Wanderers are closing in on KAA Gent striker Max Dean as they strengthen for life back in the Championship.

The 22-year-old is expected to undergo a medical, with the Trotters hoping to complete his arrival before their league opener against Preston North End.

Reporter Alan Nixon, writing via his Patreon, says Bolton are close to finalising the transfer. Dean is keen to return to England after two seasons in Belgium, despite rival interest from Millwall.

A seven-figure fee is expected for a forward who still has two years remaining on his Gent contract. Dean’s progress was interrupted by an ACL injury during 2025, but his scoring record remains impressive.

The former Leeds United academy prospect produced 20 goals and five assists in 43 appearances for MK Dons. He followed that with 20 goals in 56 outings for Gent.

If the medical goes smoothly, Bolton will land a young penalty-box striker with proven finishing ability and room to improve.

Millwall has also been strongly linked with a move for Dean earlier in the summer transfer window.