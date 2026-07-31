Millwall Plot Swoop for Former Leeds United Starlet as Championship Race Heats Up

Millwall are considering a move for Gent striker Max Dean before the Championship season begins.

Football League World reports that the Lions are among several second-tier clubs tracking the 22-year-old.

Millwall recently strengthened their attack with Guadeloupe international Tairyk Arconte, but Dean remains firmly on their radar.

The Ormskirk-born forward developed at Leeds United without making a senior appearance. He rebuilt his career with MK Dons, scoring 20 goals in 43 matches before Gent paid around £2million for him in 2024.

Dean struck 13 times during his first season in Belgium before a serious knee injury interrupted his progress. He returned to record seven goals across 24 outings and has already featured in European qualifying this term.

Two years remain on his Gent contract, so negotiations may prove difficult. However, a switch to The Den would bring Dean back to English football and give Millwall another energetic option.

Rival Championship interest could now trigger a summer battle for his signature.