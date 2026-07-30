Leicester Launch Move for £10m Brighton Gem as Five-Club Battle Erupts

Leicester City have joined a Championship race for Brighton winger Tommy Watson after making a loan enquiry.

The Daily Mail reports that the Foxes have contacted Brighton to explore whether the 20-year-old can leave temporarily.

Leicester want speed and directness in wide areas this summer.

Ontheminute.com previously revealed interest from Derby County, Birmingham City, Preston North End and Stoke City. That competition could leave Brighton with several development plans to assess before approving Watson’s next move.

The England youth international joined the Seagulls from Sunderland after playing an important role in the Black Cats’ promotion. His stoppage-time winner against Sheffield United in the 2025 play-off final secured their Premier League return.

Watson later gained further Championship experience during a loan spell with Millwall last season. He now needs consistent starts to continue progressing.

Leicester may offer an attractive pathway, but assurances over minutes could decide the contest. Brighton are expected to prioritise the club best suited to accelerating Watson’s development.