EXCLUSIVE: Millwall Join Championship Scramble For Tottenham Midfield Gem

Millwall have joined Southampton and Bolton in monitoring Tottenham midfielder Tyrese Hall ahead of a possible summer loan move.

Ontheminute.com understands the Lions are keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old’s situation as Spurs decide their plans for pre-season. A formal approach may depend on whether Tottenham make him available for another temporary spell.

Hall returns to north London after an encouraging campaign with Notts County. He scored seven times in 34 League Two appearances and helped the Magpies secure promotion through the play-offs.

The midfielder’s energy, close control and ability to move into attacking areas could suit Millwall. Regular Championship football would also represent a clear step forward following his first full senior season.

Southampton and newly promoted Bolton remain interested, creating a potentially competitive race for his signature.

Tottenham are expected to assess Hall before approving any departure. Millwall’s record of providing young players with demanding first-team experience could make The Den an attractive destination if negotiations begin.