Ipswich Plot Swoop for Former Chelsea Gem After Rival Bid Rejected

Ipswich Town are preparing a move for Standard Liege defender Henry Lawrence ahead of their Premier League return.

Football Insider reports that the Tractor Boys are one of several clubs tracking the 24-year-old centre-back. Standard have rejected an offer from Dynamo Kyiv, underlining the growing competition for his signature.

Lawrence established himself as a dependable figure in Belgium last season. He made 31 appearances and helped Standard secure a mid-table finish, despite another campaign without European qualification.

The English defender developed inside Chelsea’s academy but left Stamford Bridge without making a senior appearance.

Loan spells with AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons provided valuable EFL experience before his permanent switch to Belgium in 2023.

Ipswich believe Lawrence could strengthen a defence facing a step up in quality. A move to Portman Road would also hand the former Chelsea prospect his first opportunity in England’s top flight.

Talks have not yet produced an agreement, but Lawrence is firmly on Ipswich’s summer shortlist.