EXCLUSIVE: Lincoln join Manchester United loan chase as four clubs circle

Lincoln City have joined the race to sign Manchester United youngster Jack Moorhouse on loan, adding another twist to a growing EFL battle.

Ontheminute.com understands that Lincoln are now keeping an eye on the midfielder’s situation ahead of a possible temporary move next season.

Reading, Barnsley and Wigan Athletic are also showing interest, with United expected to make a careful decision on his next step.

Moorhouse is regarded as a promising talent inside the Old Trafford academy setup. The midfielder has impressed with his technical ability, energy and confidence in possession, making him the type of player several clubs believe could handle senior football.

Lincoln are keen to strengthen their midfield options and could offer a clear development pathway if United decide a loan is right.

The final decision is likely to come down to game time, role and which club presents the strongest plan.