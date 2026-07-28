EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough enter race for Liverpool starlet as Bolton face transfer fight

Middlesbrough have joined Bolton Wanderers in the race to sign Liverpool prospect Kieran Morrison on loan. The Championship rivals are both exploring a season-long agreement for the Northern Ireland international.

Ontheminute.com understands Boro have registered their interest as Liverpool consider the next stage of Morrison’s development. Bolton remain keen, while teams elsewhere in England and Germany are also monitoring the versatile attacker.

The 19-year-old recently committed his future to Liverpool by signing a new contract. That decision cleared the way for a temporary departure designed to provide regular senior football.

Morrison was nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Season award after impressing for Liverpool’s Under-21s. He also featured twice for the senior side and made his Northern Ireland debut in June.

Middlesbrough can point to their productive work with Liverpool loanee Ben Doak as evidence of a strong pathway. Bolton, however, previously helped Conor Bradley flourish. Liverpool now face a difficult choice between two attractive Championship destinations.