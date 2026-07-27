EXCLUSIVE: Southampton And Bolton Plot Tottenham Raid For Rising Midfield Star

Southampton and Bolton are monitoring Tottenham midfielder Tyrese Hall as both Championship clubs consider summer loan approaches.

Ontheminute.com understands both clubs have placed the 20-year-old on their recruitment lists. The situation could develop once Spurs finalise their pre-season plans and decide Hall’s next step.

Hall strengthened his reputation during a campaign with Notts County. He recorded seven goals across 34 League Two appearances and helped the Magpies win promotion through the play-offs.

Tottenham previously considered ending that spell early amid interest from clubs higher in the pyramid. They ultimately allowed him to remain at Meadow Lane, where senior football accelerated his development.

A move to Southampton could provide possession-based opportunities and another promotion challenge. Bolton, newly promoted to the Championship, can offer a demanding environment and a clearer route to minutes.

Spurs are expected to assess Hall before sanctioning another temporary exit. However, a step into the second tier now appears the natural next test for the versatile midfielder.