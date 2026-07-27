Wilder Drops Major Transfer Hint as Blades Close In on Exciting Winger

Sheffield United remain in discussions over a move for SK Brann winger Rabbi Matondo after the Welsh international completed a pre-season audition.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, manager Chris Wilder confirmed negotiations are continuing while the Blades examine Matondo’s medical history. “We’re speaking to him,” Wilder said, adding that the club are assessing the risks.

The 25-year-old replaced Gustavo Hamer during Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Rotherham United. It was his third friendly appearance after also featuring in wins against Levante and Huddersfield.

Matondo has trained with United for two weeks after Brann informed him he could leave. He only joined the club from Rangers in March but has struggled to establish himself.

Wilder believes the former Manchester City youngster can provide something missing from his attack. His acceleration, direct running and ability to operate on either flank would increase competition in wide areas.

No agreement has been reached, but talks suggest Matondo remains in contention for a Bramall Lane contract.