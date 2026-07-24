Leicester rocked by exit bombshell as Sheffield United, West Ham and Wrexham circle

Leicester City defender Harry Souttar has told the club he wants to leave this summer, triggering a three-way battle involving Sheffield United, West Ham and Wrexham.

The Australia international is reluctant to remain at the King Power Stadium following the Foxes’ relegation to League One.

The Star reports that Souttar has made his position clear to Leicester as interest gathers pace. West Ham are understood to be leading the chase, while Sheffield United are exploring a reunion after his successful loan spell at Bramall Lane.

Wrexham are also monitoring developments as Phil Parkinson looks to strengthen his defence. Stoke City, another of Souttar’s former clubs, have additionally been credited with interest.

The 27-year-old returned to action after an Achilles injury and impressed for Australia at the World Cup. His aerial strength and extensive Championship experience make him an attractive target.

With Leicester preparing for a League One rebuild, Souttar’s request could accelerate negotiations and end his spell with the Foxes.