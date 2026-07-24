EXCLUSIVE: Wigan join Reading and Barnsley in Manchester United loan chase

Wigan Athletic have joined Reading and Barnsley in the race to sign Manchester United youngster Jack Moorhouse on loan next season.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Latics are now keeping tabs on the highly rated midfielder, with United weighing up whether a temporary move would accelerate his development.

Reading and Barnsley are already showing interest, but Wigan’s arrival could turn the battle into a three-club chase.

Moorhouse is viewed as one of the more promising talents in United’s academy system. The young midfielder is admired for his composure on the ball, mobility and ability to connect play through central areas.

United are expected to be careful with their loan decisions this summer, with game time and the right environment likely to be decisive.

Reading, Barnsley and Wigan can all offer a route into senior football, but the final call will rest with United’s development plan.