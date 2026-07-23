EXCLUSIVE: Leeds join Hull and Ipswich in chase for Croatian midfielder

Leeds United are now keeping an eye on Toni Fruk’s situation at Rijeka as English interest in the Croatian playmaker continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds have joined Hull City and Ipswich Town in monitoring the 24-year-old.

Hull have already revived their interest in Fruk, while Ipswich are also watching developments ahead of a possible move.

Fruk has been one of Rijeka’s standout creative players, with his ability to operate as an attacking midfielder or in wider areas making him an attractive option.

His set-piece quality, vision and final-third intelligence have helped build his profile beyond Croatia.

Leeds are understood to be assessing several attacking targets, and Fruk’s versatility could make him a useful option if they decide to step up their interest.

Rijeka are unlikely to make a key player easy to sign, but the list of English admirers is growing.