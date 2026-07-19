Ipswich and Leeds eye move for giant Royal Union SG goalkeeper

Ipswich Town and Leeds United are both showing interest in Royal Union Saint-Gilloise goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen as they assess their options between the posts.

Sky Sport Germany reports that the two English clubs are monitoring the 26-year-old, who could become one to watch if Union SG decide to cash in this summer.

Scherpen has rebuilt his reputation in Belgium after earlier spells with Ajax and Brighton, and his size, reach and top-level experience make him an intriguing target.

Ipswich are looking to strengthen key areas as they prepare for another demanding campaign, while Leeds are also exploring goalkeeper options as part of their summer planning.

Union SG are already considering possible contingency plans. Arminia Bielefeld goalkeeper Jonas Kersken is understood to be a potential replacement if Scherpen moves on.

No deal is in place, but interest from both Ipswich and Leeds could turn this into a fresh transfer battle.