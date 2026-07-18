EXCLUSIVE: Ipswich Town join Coventry in race for Viking starlet

Ipswich Town are keeping an eye on Viking attacker Niklas Fuglestad as Premier League interest in the Norwegian youngster begins to build.

Ontheminute.com understands that the newly promoted side have joined Coventry City in monitoring the 20-year-old.

Fuglestad has impressed with his development at Viking and is attracting attention from clubs looking for young, versatile wide players with room to grow.

The left-footed attacker has already gained senior experience in Norway and previously had a loan spell with Moss.

He has also featured at youth international level for Norway, adding to his profile as one of Viking’s more interesting prospects.

Ipswich are expected to explore smart additions after winning promotion, with recruitment likely to focus on players who can develop further.

Viking have Fuglestad under contract until 2028, putting them in a strong position if either Ipswich or Coventry decide to make a move.