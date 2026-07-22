Everton join Manchester United, Chelsea, Villa and Newcastle in showing interest in Bologna winger

Everton have joined the growing race for Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe as they look to inject more speed and creativity into their attack.

TEAMtalk reports that the Toffees have made enquiries about the 23-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Everton are understood to have held discussions over what a possible deal could look like before the window closes.

Rowe only moved to Bologna from Marseille last summer, but he has already made a strong impression in Serie A.

The former Norwich City forward contributed seven goals and four assists during an eye-catching first season in Italy.

His ability to play across the frontline, carry the ball at pace and press aggressively makes him an attractive option for David Moyes’ side.

Bologna are unlikely to welcome losing him quickly, but Everton’s interest has added another twist to a crowded Premier League chase.