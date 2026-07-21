EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland join Premier League rivals in keeping tabs om Serbian wonderkid

Sunderland are now keeping an eye on Partizan Belgrade defender Nikola Simić as English interest in the Serbian youngster continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Black Cats have joined Brighton and Coventry City in monitoring the 19-year-old centre-back.

No formal move has been made at this stage, but Simić is emerging as a name to watch as clubs search for young defenders with long-term potential.

Sunderland have shown a willingness to invest in emerging talent and could see Simić as a player capable of developing quickly in England.

His strength, height and calmness in possession make him an appealing profile for clubs looking beyond short-term fixes.

Brighton remain well known for identifying rising stars early, while Coventry’s Premier League project also gives them a strong platform.

Partizan are expected to demand a serious fee if interest turns into bids, but Simić’s situation is now being watched closely.