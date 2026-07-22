EXCLUSIVE: Watford enter race as Chelsea loan decision looms

Watford are now keeping an eye on Caleb Wiley’s situation at Chelsea as the battle for a potential loan deal continues to build.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Hornets have joined Norwich City, Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City in tracking the 21-year-old defender.

Chelsea have not yet decided whether Wiley will be allowed to leave, but interest is already forming in case the Blues open the door to a temporary move.

Watford are believed to be looking at left-sided options with energy and room to develop. Wiley fits that profile, having shown the athletic qualities that made Chelsea move for him in the first place.

The Championship race could now come down to the club offering the strongest playing-time plan. Norwich, Bolton and Lincoln are already watching closely, but Watford’s entry adds another serious option.

Chelsea are expected to take their time before making a final call.