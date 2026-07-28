EXCLUSIVE: Celtic join Championship clubs in chase for Viking forward

Celtic are keeping tabs on Viking forward Peter Christiansen as interest in the Danish attacker continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Scottish giants are monitoring the 25-year-old, who is also being watched by Birmingham City and Wrexham.

Christiansen has impressed in Norway with his direct style and has become one of Viking’s most dangerous attacking players.

Celtic are expected to assess several forward options this summer, and Christiansen’s profile could appeal.

He is mobile, hard-working and capable of stretching defences, while also offering a goal threat in central areas.

The Dane previously made his name at Sønderjyske before earning his move to the Eliteserien. His progress at Viking has now placed him on the radar of clubs outside Scandinavia.

Birmingham and Wrexham remain interested, but Celtic’s presence could make the race even more interesting if they decide to firm up their interest.