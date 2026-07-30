EXCLUSIVE: Bradford and Barnsley Showing Interest In Sunderland Youngster

Bradford City and Barnsley are considering loan moves for Sunderland prospect Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi before the new season.

Ontheminute.com understands the two Yorkshire sides have placed the young forward on their shortlists.

Sunderland will need to assess the best pathway for his development before deciding whether to approve a temporary exit.

Samuel-Ogunsuyi is regarded as one of the Black Cats’ promising academy products. His pace, direct movement and ability to attack space could make him an exciting option in the EFL.

Bradford may offer a platform to earn regular senior minutes while remaining relatively close to Wearside.

Barnsley could also provide a demanding environment for the striker to continue his progression.

Sunderland must now decide whether regular EFL football would provide the right next step. Further rival interest could quickly emerge during pre-season.

A successful loan would allow Samuel-Ogunsuyi to gain valuable first-team experience without ending his long-term prospects at the Stadium of Light. Competition for his signature may now grow.