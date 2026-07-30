EXCLUSIVE: Sheffield United and Wrexham Set for Transfer Battle Over Powerful MLS Defender

Sheffield United and Wrexham are weighing up moves for FC Dallas centre-back Osaze Urhoghide as both clubs search for extra defensive strength this summer.

Ontheminute.com understands the Championship rivals have added the 26-year-old to their recruitment lists. His situation in Major League Soccer is being monitored closely.

Urhoghide would bring an unusual mix of British and overseas experience. The defender developed at AFC Wimbledon and Sheffield Wednesday before joining Celtic, while later spells in Belgium and France helped broaden his game.

His pace, strength and ability to defend large spaces could suit two ambitious sides expected to compete near the top of the division. Sheffield United may also be attracted by his familiarity with South Yorkshire.

Wrexham, meanwhile, continue to target players capable of raising the squad’s athletic level. Competition between the clubs could intensify if FC Dallas indicate they are prepared to negotiate.

For now, Urhoghide remains a player under consideration rather than the subject of an advanced deal.