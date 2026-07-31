EXCLUSIVE: Ipswich Join Premier League Race For Cruzeiro Wonderkid

Ipswich Town have joined Brighton and Coventry in monitoring Cruzeiro forward Néiser Villarreal as Premier League interest grows.

Ontheminute.com understands the Tractor Boys are keeping the 21-year-old on their radar. No approach is imminent, but his development in Brazil has made him a player worth following closely.

Villarreal moved to Cruzeiro in January after leaving Millonarios. He had already built a reputation with Colombia Under-20s, producing goals in both the continental championship and World Cup.

The forward can operate centrally or behind a striker. His movement, close control and ability to attack space provide the type of flexibility increasingly valued by Premier League recruitment departments.

Ipswich have invested heavily in their attack this summer, including the club-record signing of Emersonn. Their interest may therefore be focused on Villarreal’s longer-term potential rather than an immediate transfer.

Liverpool and Newcastle enquired before his Brazilian move, while Brighton and Coventry remain attentive.

Cruzeiro’s position will strengthen further if Villarreal maintains his productive start.