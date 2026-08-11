Swansea demand £20m as four clubs circle 25-goal star

Swansea City have placed a £20million valuation on striker Zan Vipotnik as Hull City, Southampton, Coventry City and West Ham circle the prolific Slovenian.

The Swans’ stance could spark a major bidding battle following the 24-year-old’s outstanding campaign.

Sky Sports News reports that Swansea rejected an offer worth around £10million from Hull this week. The proposal reached only half of their asking price, leaving the Tigers needing to make a substantial improvement.

Vipotnik remains under contract for another four years, giving Swansea considerable control over negotiations. He finished last season as the Championship’s leading scorer and produced 25 goals plus three assists across all competitions.

Hull must now decide whether to return, but interest from Southampton, Coventry and West Ham could complicate their pursuit. Swansea’s valuation makes it clear that they will not sanction a cut-price departure.

If another club acts quickly, the race for Vipotnik could become one of the window’s biggest striker battles.