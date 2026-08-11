EXCLUSIVE: Sheffield United and Swansea ponder permanent raid for Manchester United gem

Sheffield United and Swansea City are monitoring Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore as both clubs consider permanent moves for the academy graduate.

Ontheminute.com understands that the 21-year-old has emerged on their recruitment lists. Interest remains exploratory, with no agreement currently close.

Gore has gained first-team and EFL experience but still faces a crowded pathway at Old Trafford. A permanent departure could provide the stability needed to establish himself as a regular senior midfielder.

The youngster is comfortable receiving possession under pressure and moving the ball through central areas. Those qualities could suit Swansea’s possession-focused approach, while Sheffield United may value his energy and technical ability.

Manchester United must decide whether Gore remains part of their long-term plans or whether a sale would benefit everyone. The structure of any deal could be important, with United potentially seeking future protections.

Sheffield United and Swansea must also present a convincing footballing pathway before making their interest concrete.