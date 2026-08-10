Coventry join Ipswich Town, Hull City, Sunderland and Everton in keeping tabs on Birmingham star

Coventry City have joined a growing Premier League queue for Birmingham City forward Jay Stansfield, with Ipswich Town, Hull City, Sunderland and Everton also monitoring his situation.

The Blues could face a decision before the summer window closes.

Football Insider reports that Birmingham are prepared to consider offers for the 23-year-old, although any deal would require a substantial fee.

Coventry are assessing attacking reinforcements after promotion under Frank Lampard and have placed Stansfield on their radar.

The former Fulham prospect delivered 10 goals and seven assists across 44 Championship appearances last season.

That followed 19 League One goals during Birmingham’s promotion campaign after his £15million permanent move.

Stansfield offers energy, pressing and flexibility across the frontline. Those qualities have attracted top-flight clubs seeking younger attacking options.

Birmingham are not actively forcing an exit, but their willingness to negotiate may encourage late bids. With five Premier League sides circling, the striker’s future could become one of the window’s biggest stories.