Hull City ponder raid for Birmingham defensive star

Hull City have identified Birmingham City centre-back Phil Neumann as a potential reinforcement for their Premier League campaign.

Journalist Rudy Galetti reports that the Tigers are monitoring the 29-year-old as they look to strengthen their backline. No formal offer has yet been reported.

Neumann joined Birmingham on a free transfer last summer after impressing in Germany. He quickly established himself beside Christoph Klarer and became an important part of the side that finished 10th in the Championship.

The recent arrival of Dael Fry has increased competition within Birmingham’s defence. However, that does not necessarily mean the Blues are prepared to lose Neumann while targeting promotion.

Hull can offer the German defender an opportunity to test himself in the Premier League. Birmingham must decide how strongly to resist if firm interest develops.

Neumann’s reliability and experience make him an attractive option, but any deal may depend on Hull meeting a valuation that reflects his importance to Birmingham.