Preston North End plot sensational reunion with Sheffield United’s £10m striker

Preston North End are considering bringing Tom Cannon back to Deepdale as Paul Heckingbottom searches for firepower before the transfer deadline.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports on his Patreon that the Sheffield United striker is on North End’s radar. The Blades face a decision over a player contracted at Bramall Lane until 2028.

Cannon joined Sheffield United from Leicester City for around £10million in January 2025. However, the 23-year-old has struggled to justify that investment, producing seven goals across 54 appearances.

A return to Preston could offer the forward a familiar environment and a clearer attacking role. Cannon previously scored eight times in 21 matches during a loan spell at Deepdale in 2022/23.

Preston need greater cutting edge after struggling for goals last season, making the former Everton youngster an understandable target.

Sheffield United must decide whether to retain him, sanction another temporary move or cut their losses permanently. Cannon’s success in Lancashire could make a reunion attractive to every party.