Preston North End plot stunning reunion as Blackburn battle looms for Sunderland star

Preston North End are considering a reunion with Alan Browne as they search for a midfield replacement following Ben Whiteman’s move to Wrexham.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports via his Patreon that the Lilywhites want to bring the Sunderland player back to Deepdale. Blackburn Rovers are also monitoring the 31-year-old, creating a Lancashire transfer battle.

Browne spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, making 42 appearances and scoring four goals as they reached the Championship play-off final. He has returned to Sunderland but appears unlikely to feature in the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international has entered the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light. That could encourage Sunderland to consider a permanent sale before the window closes.

Preston know what Browne can provide after his successful previous spell with the club. His experience and familiarity would reduce the risk involved in replacing Whiteman. However, Blackburn’s interest could complicate negotiations and force North End to move quickly.