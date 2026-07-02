Middlesbrough set to beat Leicester and QPR to free-agent winger

Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of free-agent attacker Myles Peart-Harris in a blow to Leicester City and QPR.

The Northern Echo reports that Boro are set to win the race for the 23-year-old, who is available after leaving Oxford United.

Leicester and QPR had also been keen, but Middlesbrough now appear to be in pole position to land the former Chelsea and Brentford youngster.

Peart-Harris spent the second half of last season at Oxford, making 20 appearances and scoring three goals.

He had previously built up EFL experience during loan spells with Forest Green Rovers, Portsmouth and Swansea City.

The winger can also operate as an attacking midfielder, giving Middlesbrough useful flexibility in the final third. With Boro looking to bounce back from play-off disappointment, a free transfer could represent smart business.

Peart-Harris would add depth, creativity and Championship experience without a transfer fee.