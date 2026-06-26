West Ham join huge race for Leicester star after relegation twist

West Ham are considering a move for Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu as the race for the Ghana international continues to grow.

The Standard reports that Fatawu is on West Ham’s radar this summer, with the Hammers assessing attacking options amid uncertainty over Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville. However, they are far from alone in tracking the 22-year-old.

Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Fulham, Everton, Coventry City and Sunderland have all been credited with interest, while clubs abroad are also monitoring his situation.

Leicester’s relegation has made an exit more likely, despite the player remaining one of the club’s most exciting assets.

Fatawu’s pace, direct running and powerful left foot make him an obvious target for teams looking to add threat from wide areas. His return from a serious ACL injury may have slowed the market, but his ceiling remains high.

West Ham could now test Leicester’s resolve if departures create space in their attack.