Portsmouth boss rules out move for Leicester, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United target

John Mousinho has ruled out Portsmouth making a move for former Peterborough United midfielder Archie Collins this summer.

The News reports that Mousinho dismissed suggestions that Pompey are pursuing the 26-year-old free agent, despite recent claims linking the club with a deal.

Collins has also been mentioned as a target for Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United after leaving Peterborough.

Portsmouth are looking to strengthen in midfield following Andre Dozzell’s departure, but Collins will not be part of that rebuild.

Mousinho said there was “nothing in” the speculation and made it clear the player was not someone the club had actively looked at.

He told The News: “We’re not signing Archie, there’s nothing in that.

“I know Archie very well as a player, but that wasn’t something we looked at.”

Collins is available after three years at London Road, where he made 159 appearances following his move from Exeter City in 2023. His experience and free-agent status have made him an attractive option for several clubs.

But Portsmouth have now firmly distanced themselves from the race.