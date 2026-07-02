West Ham join Brentford and Nottingham Forest in race for Sheffield United star

West Ham United have joined Brentford and Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck this summer.

The Star reports that the Hammers have long admired the 21-year-old and could now step up their interest after selling Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham for £85million.

West Ham are preparing for life back in the Championship and may need midfield reinforcements after losing one of their biggest assets.

Peck has also attracted attention from Brentford and Nottingham Forest after impressing for Sheffield United.

The England Under-21 international is regarded as one of the Blades’ most valuable young players and remains under contract until 2028.

Sheffield United have already sold Andre Brooks to Norwich City, but they will not want to lose another prized asset cheaply.

West Ham’s new transfer funds could make them a serious threat.

For more midfield deals and summer transfer battles, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.