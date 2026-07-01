EXCLUSIVE: Derby County and Sheffield United eye loan move for Aston Villa talent

Derby County and Sheffield United are keeping tabs on Aston Villa youngster George Hemmings ahead of a potential loan move.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs are monitoring the highly-rated Villa prospect as they assess midfield options for next season.

A temporary switch could be considered if Villa decide the next step in Hemmings’ development should come through regular senior football.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the more promising players in Villa’s academy setup and has continued to build his reputation at youth level.

Villa are expected to be careful with any decision, with playing time and the right environment likely to be key factors.

Both Sheffield United and Derby could offer an Championship platform with strong development potential. No final decision has been made, but a loan move is one to watch.

For more youth loans and summer updates, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.