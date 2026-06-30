Stoke City beat eight clubs to £2m Dundee centre-back

Stoke City have won the race to sign Dundee centre-back Luke Graham after agreeing a £2million deal for the highly-rated defender.

The Daily Record reports that Stoke have beaten Portsmouth to the 22-year-old, with both clubs having club-record bids accepted by Dundee.

Graham is now expected to travel for a medical before signing a four-year contract with the Potters.

Rangers had also shown interest and held talks with the player’s representatives, but Graham made it clear that his priority was a move to England.

Derby County, Norwich City, Preston North End, Lincoln City and Charlton Athletic had also been linked during a busy race for his signature.

Dundee are set to receive add-ons on top of the £2million fee, making it a major sale for the Scottish club.

Graham impressed in the Premiership last season, earning PFA Young Player of the Year recognition and a Scotland senior call-up.