EXCLUSIVE: Birmingham join Swansea, Blackburn and Derby in chase for Chelsea midfield talent

Birmingham City are showing interest in Chelsea midfielder Kiano Dyer as the battle for his loan signature continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands that Birmingham are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, with Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County also monitoring his situation ahead of next season.

Chelsea are expected to assess Dyer during pre-season before deciding whether another loan move would be the best next step in his development.

Dyer is viewed as one of the more technically gifted midfielders in Chelsea’s youth system and has already had a taste of senior football.

His previous loan spell at FC Volendam gave him experience away from Stamford Bridge, while his long-term contract shows how highly he is rated by the Blues.

Birmingham are looking to strengthen their midfield options and could see the loan market as a smart route to add young Premier League quality.

Chelsea will want guarantees over playing time before making a final decision.