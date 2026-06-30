Aston Villa and Newcastle in ‘advanced talks’ for £30m Feyenoord star

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are in advanced discussions over a move for Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa.

The Mirror reports that both Premier League clubs are pushing for the 24-year-old Algeria international, who is believed to be keen on taking the next step in England.

Saudi Pro League sides Al Ahli and Al Qadsiah are also interested, but the Premier League is said to appeal strongly to the player.

Feyenoord are asking for around £30million for Hadj Moussa, who remains under contract until 2030. That long deal gives the Dutch club a strong negotiating position if formal offers arrive.

The winger impressed in the Eredivisie last season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists. His direct style, pace and end product have made him one of the more interesting wide players on the market.

For more winger deals and top-flight rumours, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.