Barnsley, Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers, Port Vale and Oldham Athletic eyeing Hull City wonderkid

Hull City could send Calvin Okike out on loan after five EFL clubs registered interest in the highly rated teenage defender.

The Daily Mail reports that Barnsley, Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers, Port Vale and Oldham Athletic are eyeing the 18-year-old left-back.

Hull must now decide which destination could provide the strongest route to regular senior minutes.

Okike committed his future to the Tigers earlier this summer, signing a two-year professional contract containing an option for another season. That decision followed attention from several leading Premier League clubs.

He spent much of last term with Hull’s Under-21s and was named the academy’s Player of the Year. Okike also gained senior experience at Hartlepool United, scoring inside a minute of his debut.

His progress continued during pre-season, when he featured in victories over Konyaspor and Caykur Rizespor. A temporary move could now give him the competitive football needed to accelerate his development.